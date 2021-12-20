Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,254 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $87,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 48.8% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

