CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Cap Tops $368,564.68

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $368,564.68 and $49,786.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.17 or 0.08263615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,510.58 or 0.99877367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,014 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

