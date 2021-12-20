ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $127.62 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006900 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars.

