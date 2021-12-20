Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 9,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,241. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

