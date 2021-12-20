Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.7% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 266.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.