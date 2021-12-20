Sfmg LLC Acquires 7,368 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 792,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,304,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

