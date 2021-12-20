Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

