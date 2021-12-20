Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $349.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ASHTY traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.38. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

