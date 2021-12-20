Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $349.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of ASHTY traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.38. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
