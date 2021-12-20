Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,263,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $455.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.81 and its 200-day moving average is $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.