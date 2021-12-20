Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.99. 32,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.33. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

