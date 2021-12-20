DRIFE Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $166,889.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006872 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,197,981 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

