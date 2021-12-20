Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $360.72 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $360.72 or 0.00774277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $692,941.46 and $5,048.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08261606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.41 or 0.99986200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00074472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

