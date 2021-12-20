$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

