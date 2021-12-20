$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.