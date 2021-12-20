BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

