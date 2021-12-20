Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. 43,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

