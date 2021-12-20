Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PVL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.43%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

