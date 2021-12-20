$0.64 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Graco reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 165,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graco by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

