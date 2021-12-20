Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $445.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

