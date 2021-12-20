The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $187.88 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

