Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $261.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

