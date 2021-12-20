$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 121,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

