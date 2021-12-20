Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.33 billion and the highest is $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 149,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,277. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

