Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,538,120 shares.The stock last traded at $254.05 and had previously closed at $256.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

