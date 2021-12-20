National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

