Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $11.26 on Wednesday, reaching $172.10. 42,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,993. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

