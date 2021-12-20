Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $11.26 on Wednesday, reaching $172.10. 42,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,993. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.