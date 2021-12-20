STASIS EURO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.55 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $113.03 million and $8.55 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006872 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EURSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.