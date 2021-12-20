Well Done LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 54.4% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $92,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $208.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. The firm has a market cap of $401.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

