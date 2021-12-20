Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $128.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

