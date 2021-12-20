RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.29 and last traded at $192.80. Approximately 30,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,122,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.