Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 328,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,763. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.