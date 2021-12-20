FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,977. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

