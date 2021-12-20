Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 573,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,389. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.