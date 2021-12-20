Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

ETTYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$31.65 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

