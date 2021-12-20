Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. 254,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,321,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

