Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CarMax posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.85. 17,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

