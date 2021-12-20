Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $347.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

