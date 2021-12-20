Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.56. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

