Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $70,995,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. 76,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

