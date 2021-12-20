Stacks Price Reaches $1.99 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $52.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00172570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00235999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.24 or 0.08248849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,111,292 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

