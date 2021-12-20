Electra Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,696.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $81,696.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,331,798,372 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

