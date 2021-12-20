Unifi Protocol DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.33 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00018124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $42.66 million and $11.33 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00235999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00500099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

