Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.21 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $69.57 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,962.87 or 0.99505822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00269758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.27 or 0.00401103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00154109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,595,726 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.