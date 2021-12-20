Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.96.

Shares of TSE SCL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.42. 164,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,227. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$2.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$311.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

