$0.80 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,557. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

