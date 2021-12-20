Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,566. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$43.31 and a 1-year high of C$66.66.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

