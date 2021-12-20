U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading Sells 12,000 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USPH stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

