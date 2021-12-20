Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.67 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.77. 435,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

