GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.29

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 57829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 121.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

