Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 38,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,538,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

