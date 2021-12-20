Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $4.70 on Monday, hitting $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.